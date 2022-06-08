უკრაინაში ომის შედეგად დაღუპულია 4200-ზე მეტი მშვიდობიანი მოქალაქე - გაერო
11:10 / 08.06.2022
უკრაინაში რუსეთის შეჭრიდან, 24 თებერვლიდან, 7 ივნისის ჩათვლით დაღუპულია 4200-ზე მეტი მშვიდობიანი მოქალაქე, მათ შორის 272 ბავშვი.

ინფორმაციას აღნიშნულთან დაკავშირებით, გაეროს (გაერთიანებული ერების ორგანიზაციის) ადამიანის უფლებათა უმაღლესი კომისრის ოფისი ტვიტერზე ავრცელებს.

ინფორმაციაში აღნიშნულია, რომ უკრაინაში, საომარი მოქმედებების შედეგად, დაჭრილია 5141 სამოქალაქო პირი, აქედან 433 ბავშვია.

არსებული სტატისტიკით, უკრაინულ მოსახლეობაში ყველაზე დიდი მსხვერპლი დონეცკისა და ლუგანსკის ოლქებში აღირიცხება, სადაც 2455 ადამიანია გარდაცვლილი, დაჭრილია-2938. აღნიშნული ოლქების იმ ტერიტორიაზე, რომელსაც უკრაინა აკონტროლებს, მსხვერპლი გაცილებით მეტია (მოკლულია 2303 ადამიანი, დაჭრილი - 2299).

კომისრის ოფისის ინფორმაციის თანახმად, სამოქალაქო მოსახლეობაში მსხვერპლი, უმეტესად, გამოწვეულია მძიმე არტილერიისა და ზალპური ცეცხლის რეაქტიული სისტემების გამოყენებით განხორციელებული შეტევებისა და სარაკეტო/საჰაერო დარტყმების შედეგად.

ოფისში განმარტავენ, რომ მშვიდობიან მოსახლეობაში მსხვერპლი გაცილებით მეტია. აღსანიშნავია ისიც, რომ უკრაინის ბევრი რეგიონიდან ინფორმაციის მიღება და გადამოწმება ამ დროისთვის ვერ ხერხდება. მათ შორისაა დონეცკის ოლქის ქალაქი მარიუპოლი, ხარკოვის ოლქის ქალაქი იზიუმი და ლუგანსკის ოლქის ქალაქი პოპასანია. ამ ქალაქებიდან ვრცელდება ცნობები, რომ მშვიდობიან მოსახლეობაში მსხვერპლი დიდია.
გიორგი ქართლელიშვილი
