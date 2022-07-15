რუსმა ოკუპანტებმა მიკოლაივში ორი უნივერისტეტი დაბომბეს
12:43 / 15.07.2022
მიკოლაივის მერის, ალექსანდრე სიენკევიჩის განაცხადებით, რუსმა ოკუპანტებმა ცეცხლი გაუხსნეს მიკოლაევის სასწავლო დაწესებულებებს.

"ჯერჯერობით ცნობილია ორი დაშავებულის შესახებ. ამჯერად "რაშისტები" მიკოლაივს დილის 07:50 წუთზე დაესხნენ თავს, კარგად იცოდნენ, რომ იმ დროს უკვე ბევრი ხალხი იყო ქუჩებში. ნამდვილი ტერორისტები!"- აცხადებს ალექსანდრ სენკევიჩი.

მომხდარზე კომენტარი გააკეთა მიკოლაივის ოლქის გუბერნატორმა, ვიტალი კიმმაც.

„ტერორისტი რუსეთი დღეს მიკოლაივის ორ დიდ უნივერსიტეტს დაესხა თავს. მინიმუმ 10 რაკეტა. ახლა ისინი თავს ესხმიან ჩვენს განათლებას. ვთხოვ ყველა დემოკრატიული ქვეყნის უნივერსიტეტებს, გამოაცხადონ რუსეთი ისეთად, როგორიც არის სინამდვილეში, ტერორისტად“, - წერს კიმი.

