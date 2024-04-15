საქართველო ხელახალ გასაბჭოებას არ დაუშვებს - სალომე ზურაბიშვილი
22:41 / 15.04.2024
საქართველოს პრეზიდენტი, სალომე ზურაბიშვილი თბილისში მიმდინარე საპროტესტო აქციას ეხმაურება.

პრეზიდენტი სოციალურ ქსელ X-ში წერს, რომ საქართველო ხელახალ გასაბჭოებას არ დანებდება.

"“რუსული კანონის” წინააღმდეგ სამოქალაქო საზოგადოების მასობრივი, მშვიდობიანი აქციები თბილისში. “სპეცრაზმელები” წყლისა და გაზის ჭავლებით მზადყოფნაში არიან ევროპული მომავლის დამცველი მოქალაქეების წინააღმდეგ დაიწყონ მოქმედება. მიმდინარეობს დაკავებები. საქართველო ხელახალ გასაბჭოებას არ დაუშვებს!" - წერს სალომე ზურაბიშვილი. 


თეგები აქცია / კი ევროპას არა რუსულ კანონს / პრეზიდენტი / პროტესტი / სალომე ზურაბიშვილი /
ავტორი:
გიორგი ქართლელიშვილი
speqtri.ge შენი ვებგვერდი


მოცემული ვებ გვერდი „ჯუმლას" ძრავზე შექმნილი უნივერსალური კონტენტის მენეჯმენის სისტემის (CMS) ნაწილია. ის USAID-ის მიერ დაფინანსებული პროგრამის "მედია გამჭვირვალე და ანგარიშვალდებული მმართველობისთვის" (M-TAG) მეშვეობით შეიქმნა, რომელსაც „კვლევისა და გაცვლების საერთაშორისო საბჭო" (IREX) ახორციელებს. ამ ვებ საიტზე გამოქვეყნებული კონტენტი მთლიანად ავტორების პასუხისმგებლობაა და ის არ გამოხატავს USAID-ისა და IREX-ის პოზიციას.
This web page is part of Joomla based universal CMS system, which was developed through the USAID funded Media for Transparent and Accountable Governance (MTAG) program, implemented by IREX. The content provided through this web-site is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not reflect the position of USAID or IREX.