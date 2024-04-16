დესტაბილიზაციის რუსული სტრატეგია - სალომე ზურაბიშვილი ხელისუფლების მხრიდან რუსული კანონის მიღების დაჟინებაზე

- საზოგადოება
Second night of massive protest in Tbilisi against the Russian Law. Insistance of the authorities to push through this law against the will of the population and despite partners protest is a direct provocation - a Russian strategy of destabilization.— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) April 16, 2024
