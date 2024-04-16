დესტაბილიზაციის რუსული სტრატეგია - სალომე ზურაბიშვილი ხელისუფლების მხრიდან რუსული კანონის მიღების დაჟინებაზე
23:12 / 16.04.2024
საქართველოს პრეზიდენტი სალომე ზურაბიშვილი სოციალურ ქსელ X-ში მიმდინარე საპროტესტო აქციას ეხმაურება და ხელისუფლების დაჟინებას, მიიღოს რუსული კანონი, დესტაბილიზაციის რუსულ სტრატეგიად მოიხსენიებს.

„მასობრივი პროტესტის მეორე ღამეა თბილისში რუსული კანონის საწინააღმდეგ. ხელისუფლების დაჟინება, რომ მიიღოს ეს კანონი საზოგადოების სურვილის საწინააღმდეგოდ და პარტნიორების პროტესტის მიუხედავად, პირდაპირი პროვოკაციაა - დესტაბილიზაციის რუსული სტრატეგია“, - წერს საქართველოს პრეზიდენტი. 

შეგახსენებთ, რომ სალომე ზურაბიშვილი საპროტესტო აქციას სოციალურ ქსელში 15 აპრილის ღამესაც გამოეხმაურა. მან სოციალურ ქსელში დაწერა, რომ საქართველო ხელახალ გასაბჭოებას არ დაუშვებს

აღსანიშნავია, რომ ინტერნეტმომხმარებელთა ნაწილი გამოსვლასა და ხალხის გვერდით დგომას სთხოვს.

თეგები აქცია / პრეზიდენტი / პროტესტი / რუსული კანონი / სალომე ზურაბიშვილი /
ავტორი:
გიორგი ქართლელიშვილი
ავტორის სხვა სტატიები


მასალის გამოყენების პირობები



