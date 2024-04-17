რუსეთის ინტერვენცია საქართველოში შესაძლებელია მომდევნო კვირებში/თვეებში - ბობ ჰამილტონი
22:29 / 17.04.2024
ამერიკული ანალიტიკური ცენტრის, საგარეო პოლიტიკის კვლევის ინსტიტუტის (FPRI) ევრაზიის პროგრამის ხელმძღვანელი ბობ ჰამილტონი საქართველოში ბოლო დღეების მანძილზე განვითარებულ მოვლენებთან დაკავშირებით საკუთარ მოსაზრებას ავრცელებს და სოციალურ ქსელში წერს, რომ საქართველოში რუსეთის ინტერვენციაა შესაძლებელი.

ჰამილტონი აღნიშნულთან დაკავშირებით, სოციალურ ქსელ X-ში წერს.

„არ მსურს, პანიკა გამოვიწვიო, მაგრამ ვფიქრობ, რუსეთის ინტერვენცია საქართველოში შესაძლებელია მომდევნო კვირებში/თვეებში,“- წერს ჰამილტონი და მომდევნო პოსტებში 5 მიზეზს ასახელბს, რატომ ფიქრობს ასე. 

„1. ქართულმა ოცნებამ“ მიიღო „უცხოური აგენტების“ კანონი;

2. საქართველოს მოსახლეობის უმრავლესობა ეწინააღმდეგება კანონს და გასაპროტესტებლად არის გამოსული;

3. მთავრობამ უკვე გამოიყენა ძალა დემონსტრანტების წინააღმდეგ, რამაც შესაძლოა, უფრო დიდი დემონსტრაციები გამოიწვიოს, ასევე, მთავრობისგან კიდევ უფრო მეტი ძალის გამოყენება;

4. ამ შემთხვევაში, რუსეთმა შეიძლება, გამოაცხადოს, რომ თბილისში „ხავერდოვანი რევოლუცია“ მიმდინარეობს;

5. ქათული ოცნების მთავრობამ შეიძლება, რუსეთს დახმარება სთხოვოს (როგორც ყაზახეთში მოხდა 2022 წელს); ან რუსეთმა უბრალოდ გააყალბოს თხოვნა მთავრობისგან და შეიჭრას, როგორც ეს არაერთხელ გაუკეთებია,” - წერს ჰამილტონი.


